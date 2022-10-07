MIPCOM Spotlight: American Cinema International

ADVERTISEMENT

A musical twist on Christmas Eve, the American Cinema International (ACI) highlight It’s Christmas Again sees the holiday take a turn when Jake has a skateboarding accident and lives through the night Jesus was born.

In Finding Love in Sisters, Oregon, a young career woman in Seattle returns to her hometown upon her mother’s passing and follows her dying wish.

Co-produced with BET, A Royal Christmas Surprise: The Sequel is about an engaged South African prince and an American girl whose families have objections to their pairing.

“We have over 50 dubbed titles in Hindi, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish and Latin American Spanish,” says Chevonne O’Shaughnessy, ACI’s co-founder and president. “We include all types of cultures and are always acquiring new titles to add under ACI.”

She continues, “Our aim is to provide our viewers with a wide range of content and storytellers that love to share their ideas internationally.”