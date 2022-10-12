MIPCOM Spotlight: All3Media International

ADVERTISEMENT

The All3Media International highlight The Gymnasts, based on a novel by Ilaria Bernardini, features a murder mystery set in the world of international gymnastics.

“It’s an exciting, tense, edge-of-your-seat drama set in the stunning Italian Alps [that] offers something new to international buyers,” says Peta Sykes, VP for Scandinavia at All3Media International.

On the non-scripted slate, Rise of the Billionaires explores the origin stories of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, some of the world’s richest men. “There is a sense of cross-generational appeal and a real appetite for this kind of intimate access, ‘inside the lives of’ documentary,” Sykes says.

Also on offer, the new format The Unknown, from idtv (The Traitors), asks participants, “Do you dare to choose the unknown?”

In addition to The Gymnasts, All3Media International’s drama slate features The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in a love story that takes place in the American Wild West in the late 1800s. The drama, written and directed by Hugo Blick, “has tremendous appeal for international buyers because of its large-scale, high-quality production values and brilliant storytelling,” says Lauren Jackson, scripted content executive at All3Media International.

The Ex-Wife centers on a woman who has a seemingly perfect life. “International buyers are always looking for taut domestic thrillers, and The Ex-Wife is a stylish, hooky offering in this space,” Jackson says.

Jackson continues, “I’m excited to build relationships with producers, hear about brilliant new ideas and find projects to partner on.”

“We work with fantastic and extremely talented producers, and between them, we have a rich catalog of titles,” Sykes adds.