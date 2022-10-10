MIPCOM Spotlight: A+E Networks

ADVERTISEMENT

Colosseum, an eight-part series that transports viewers into the past, leads the A+E Networks MIPCOM slate.

In each episode, viewers hear a different perspective, including from a female gladiatrix, a beastmaster, the emperor and a high-profile Bishop sentenced to death.

The thriller North Sea Connection sees a family from a small village pulled into the drug trade when one of their children secretly agrees to carry out a run for a cartel. “It’s a wild ride that boasts a fantastic cast and characters you truly root for, even when they’re forced to do the unthinkable,” says Ellen Lovejoy, senior VP and head of sales for the Americas and formats.

The true-crime series Phrogging: Hider in My House explores the criminal phenomenon of people hiding inside others’ houses.

“We know how to work with our partners and what their needs are and believe that premium and popular content can coexist,” Lovejoy says.