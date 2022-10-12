MIPCOM: ORF-Enterprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading ORF-Enterprise’s slate, Qatar—Pearls in the Sand is set to be released just in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The documentary showcases the country’s untamed wilderness, which stretches out behind its well-known oil and gas refineries and Doha’s skyline.

The documentary Leopoldina Habsburg—The Birth of Modern Brazil tells the story of Dom Pedro I and his wife, Leopoldina, who founded the Empire of Brazil. “ORF-Enterprise continues to serve as a one-stop shop for state-of-the-art factual production,” says Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international.

The brand-new series Days That Never Were is an ORF original about four women whose friendship is put to the test when investigators from Vienna turn up to delve into an accident that evolves into a murder case.

“We have proven to deliver high-quality titles even in challenging times and cannot wait to offer handpicked selections from various genres to program buyers around the globe,” Luttenberger adds.