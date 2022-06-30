MIPCOM Cannes Diversity TV Awards Call for Entries Opens

ADVERTISEMENT

RX France (formerly Reed MIDEM) has revealed that the international call for entries has opened for the sixth MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards.

The awards celebrate, champion and promote diversity and inclusion through exemplary representation in television series and entertainment programs from around the world. This year, a total of 11 winners will be awarded, including in two new categories: the Behind The Scenes Impact Award and Premio MIP Cancun.

The MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards will be staged live in Cannes, France, as part of a supersized 38th edition of MIPCOM on October 19. They are organized by MIPCOM in collaboration with founding partner DiversifyTV, and in association with founding presenting partner A+E Networks and returning awards partners Telefilm Canada and All3Media International and D.I.M.E.S., among other supporting partner companies and organizations. This year also sees Netflix boarding the awards as a presenting partner. The call for entries closes on July 22.

The awards categories are: Representation of Race and Ethnicity (scripted, non-scripted); Representation of LGBTQIA+ (scripted, non-scripted); Representation of Disability (scripted, non-scripted); Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming (preschool, older children); Behind The Scenes Impact Award, which will recognize a person or team who work behind the scenes for a single or multiple projects; Premio MIP Cancun, presented in partnership with MIP Cancun to honor programs originating in, and for, Latin America, the Caribbean and/or U.S. Hispanic; and the Variety Creative Change Award, selected and presented by Variety in recognition of an individual who uses her/his/their platform in the arts to create inclusion.

Finalists are short-listed in each category by members of the MIP Markets Diversity Advisory Board and Short List Jury of professionals committed to diversity and inclusion in the global media landscape. Winners are chosen by a Final Round Jury, which is made up of advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM, said: “Tackling diversity and inclusion has never been about box-ticking for us. It’s been about elevating those making an impact already, to then inspire others across our global industry. Being honored by both your peers in program-making and experts in this area is a unique and defining achievement. I wish everyone the best with their entries and hugely look forward to another inspirational ceremony in October.”

Steve MacDonald, president of global content licensing and international at A+E Networks, said: “We are incredibly proud to have developed the Diversify Summit and Awards with our partners at MIPCOM Cannes six years ago. To see this initiative thrive, with its increasing significance at this most critical global market, is both thrilling and humbling. A+E Networks remains deeply committed as ever to DEI across our industry.”

Shabnam Rezaei, co-founder of Big Bad Boo Studios, winners in 2021’s Kids Preschool category with 16 Hudson, said: “To win this award has given us visibility around the world with projects like 16 Hudson. This is key for boutique companies like Big Bad Boo looking to change the future of the kids content industry for the better.”