MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards Nominees Unveiled

RX France has revealed the nominations for the sixth MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony hosted by international anchor and diversity advocate Femi Oke on October 19.

Oke has reported, produced and presented for broadcasters such as CNN International, Sky, National Geographic, NPR and the BBC and been a regular moderator at global forums and conferences, facilitating on behalf of the United Nations, World Bank and European Commission. Oke is currently the host of The Stream on Al Jazeera English.

For the representation of race and ethnicity scripted category, the nominees are Bangla—The Series (produced by Fandango in collaboration with RAI Fiction, originally broadcast by RAI Fiction and distributed by Fandango), Che Peruvian (Che Peruano; produced by Ernesto Rowe & Niko Chiesa/TeveLab, originally broadcast by Personal in Argentina and Flixxo and distributed by Flixxo) and Pour toi Flora (produced by Nish Media, originally broadcast by Radio-Canada and distributed by Attraction Distribution).

In the non-scripted section for that award, the nominees are Our African Roots (produced by Chemical Media, originally broadcast by SBS Australia and distributed by Abacus Media Rights), Race Around Britain (produced by Expectation and Munz Made It, originally broadcast by YouTube Originals and distributed by YouTube Originals) and Unheard (produced by LADbible Group Australia, originally broadcast by Prime Video and distributed by LADbible Group).

Up for the representation of LGBTQIA+ award in the scripted section are Heartstopper (produced by A See-Saw Films Production for Netflix, originally broadcast by Netflix and distributed by Netflix), (S)he (produced by And So On Films, originally broadcast by TF1 and distributed by Newen Connect) and Sort Of (produced by Sphere Media Toronto, originally broadcast by CBC/HBO Max and distributed by Abacus Media Rights and Sphere Media Distribution).

In the representation of LGBTQIA+ non-scripted category, the contenders are Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (produced by Rogan Productions, broadcast by BBC Two and distributed by BBC Studios), LA (A Queer History) (produced by L.A. Queer History Inc. x 4Mat Factory, broadcast by PBS and distributed by PBS and A+E) and Queens To The Rescue (produced by Atresmedia Televisión with the collaboration of Buendía Estudios, broadcast by ATRESplayer PREMIUM and distributed by Atresmedia Televisión).

For representation of disability, scripted nominees are Audrey’s Back (produced by Pixcom in collaboration with Quebecor Content, broadcast by Quebecor/Club Illico and distributed by Beta Film), Dodger (produced by Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, broadcast by CBBC and BBC iPlayer and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution) and Exceptional (produced by Eight Productions, broadcast by Kan 11 and distributed by Armoza Formats).

Non-scripted nominees for disability representation are Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism (produced by Flicker Productions, broadcast by BBC One and distributed by Keshet International), Speechless (produced by Firebrand Productions, broadcast by RTÉ and distributed by RTÉ Programme Sales) and We Don’t Play Dolly (produced by The Moving Visuals Co., broadcast by Mediacorp Singapore and distributed by Mediacorp).

The contenders for the preschool category of the representation of diversity in kids’ programming award are CBeebies Presentation (produced by BBC, broadcast by CBeebies and BBC iPlayer and distributed by BBC), Lili & Lola (produced by Big Bad Boo Studios, broadcast by Oznoz and distributed by Big Bad Boo Studios) and Proud To Be Me (produced, broadcast and distributed by CBC).

In the older children category, nominees are First Day (produced by Epic Films in association with KOJO Studios, broadcast by Hulu and ABC ME and distributed by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation); Jamie Johnson, season six, episode eight, “The Right Thing” (produced by Short Form Film, broadcast by BBC and distributed by BBC Studios); and Onyx Family Dinner (produced by pocket.watch and broadcast and distributed by YouTube Originals).

Lastly, the contenders for the Premio MIP Cancun award (new this year) are Because Victoria (produced by VIS and Oficina Burman, broadcast by Prime Video and distributed by VIS), Che Peruvian (Che Peruano) and Grandes Mujeres Latinoamericanas (Great Latin American Women; produced by Billiken and NutsMedia, broadcast by YouTube/BILLIKEN and distributed by Billiken).

The Diversify TV Awards are organized in collaboration with founding partner DiversifyTV, and in association with founding presenting partner A+E Networks, presenting partner Netflix, and returning awards partners Telefilm Canada, Canada Media Fund and All3Media International and D.I.M.E.S., among other supporting partner companies and organizations.

The nominations were reached by a short list jury composed of leading professionals. The winning programs in each category will be chosen by a final round jury made up of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including The Anne Frank Trust, APF France handicap, Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, the Minority Rights Group, ODA, SCOPE and Stonewall.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes and MIPJunior, said: “Our approach with DiversifyTV and the awards has been to elevate those already making an impact to inspire our industry internationally. If nominated, that impact has been recognized not only by peers but by specialists and advocacy groups in the diversity and inclusion area, an extraordinary and meaningful accolade that also stands as an example of what’s possible in TV. I wish all nominees the very best of luck for what will be an inspirational event.”