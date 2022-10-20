MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards 2022 Winners Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

On the penultimate day of MIPCOM, RX France unveiled the 2022 Diversify TV Awards winners in a ceremony hosted by Femi Oke.

The winners were chosen by a final round jury made up of leading advocacy organizations and specialized publications that campaign for equality and inclusion, including the Anne Frank Trust, APF France handicap, Fondation Mozaïk, GADIM, GLAAD, the Minority Rights Group, ODA, SCOPE and Stonewall.

The representation of race and ethnicity award in the scripted category went to Pour toi Flora, produced by Nish Media, distributed by Attraction Distribution and originally broadcast by Radio-Canada. In the non-scripted category, the award went to Our African Roots, from Chemical Media and broadcast by SBS Australia. It is distributed by Abacus Media Rights.

Sort Of, produced by Sphere Media Toronto, won the representation of LGBTQIA+ scripted award. Originally broadcast by CBC/HBO Max, it is distributed by Abacus Media Rights and Sphere Media Distribution. The representation of LGBTQIA+ non-scripted award went to LA (A Queer History), from L.A. Queer History Inc. x 4Mat Factory. Distributed by PBS and A+E, LA (A Queer History) was originally broadcast by PBS.

For representation of disability, the scripted award was presented to Eight Productions’ Exceptional, distributed by Armoza Formats and originally broadcast by Kan 11. Flicker Productions’ Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism took home the non-scripted award. It was originally broadcast by BBC One and is distributed by Keshet International.

Proud To Be Me, produced, distributed and broadcast by CBC, was awarded for representation of diversity in kids programming in the preschool category. In the older children category, episode eight of Jamie Johnson season six, “The Right Thing,” won. Produced by Short Form Film, the episode is distributed by BBC Studios and broadcast by BBC.

The new Premio MIPCANCUN award, presented in partnership with MIP Cancun, went to Because Victoria, produced by VIS and Oficina Burman. VIS distributes the program, which was originally broadcast by Amazon Prime Video.

Also new this year, the Behind the Scenes Impact Award was presented to FWD-Doc, an international collective of filmmakers with disabilities who advocate to increase the visibility of, support for and direct access to opportunities for deaf, disabled and neurodiverse filmmakers.

Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIPJUNIOR, said, “All the winners today have been recognized not only by their peers, but by specialists and advocacy groups in the diversity and inclusion area, an extraordinary and meaningful accolade that also stands as an example of what’s possible in TV.”

The Diversify TV Awards are organized in collaboration with founding partner DiversifyTV and in association with founding present partner A+E Networks, presenting partner Netflix and returning awards partners Telefilm Canada, Canada Media Fund, All3Media International and D.I.M.E.S., among others.