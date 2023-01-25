Thursday, January 26, 2023
Mike Cosentino's CosMedia.Inc Launches LatAm Distribution Arm

Kristin Brzoznowski 14 hours ago


The Toronto-based CosMedia.Inc has launched a LatAm distribution arm, focused on localizing Canadian movie and series IP and delivering them to the Latin American market.

The launch follows a distribution deal with Incendo to represent its movie catalog to Latin American buyers.

CosMedia.Inc is backed by veteran media executive Mike Cosentino, a former content, programming and production leader for CTV and the SVOD streamer Crave.

“Canadian producers like Incendo are behind some of the most-watched movies commissioned for TV audiences in the U.S. and abroad, and our goal is to create partnerships and a pipeline to deliver best-in-class titles with expert localization to audiences across Latin America,” said Mike Cosentino, president of CosMedia.Inc.

“Having collaborated with Mike in various areas of our business for many years, Incendo is delighted to partner with CosMedia.Inc and have our content brands expanded into the lucrative Latin American market,” added Brook Peters, managing director and senior VP of sales and production operations at Incendo.











