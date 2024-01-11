Mikael Borglund Buys Back Beyond Production Assets from Banijay

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay has sold back the production division of the Beyond group and its current production subsidiaries to Mikael Borglund’s personal holding, BYI Holdings.

Banijay retains the rights of the Beyond Rights catalog it acquired in December 2022. Beyond will own future projects with immediate effect. Ongoing productions will not be affected.

Beyond International and Banijay Rights have struck up a five-year first-look distribution deal pertaining to Beyond group’s future productions.

With a focus on factual, lifestyle and entertainment programming, Beyond Productions was founded in 1984 with the production of the long-running science magazine series Beyond 2000 and a U.S. version of the format called Beyond Tomorrow. It has production and development bases in Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. Beyond Productions’ slate includes the multi-Emmy-nominated franchise MythBusters for Discovery U.S.; MythBusters’ spin-offs MythBusters Jr and Motor MythBusters; My Lottery Dream Home for HGTV U.S.; Love It or List It Australia for Foxtel; the long-running true-crime original Deadly Women for ID; the real-time investigative series Curse of Akakor for Facebook Watch; the hybrid science and history series White Rabbit Project for Netflix and much more.