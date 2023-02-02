Saturday, February 4, 2023
Michael Garin Retires from Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 days ago Top Stories


Michael Garin, the CEO of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, has announced his retirement after 15 years at the helm of the studio.

Garin said: “The past 15 years of my 55-year career have been devoted to helping Abu Dhabi become the creative hub of the Arab-speaking world. To be a part of building the media and entertainment industry in Abu Dhabi has been an incredible honor and will remain one of the highlights of my professional career.”

His Excellency Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said: “On behalf of everyone at Image Nation Abu Dhabi and the broader creative community, I would like to thank Michael for his many years of service and dedication to Abu Dhabi.”











