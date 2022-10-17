MIA Wraps in Rome

ADVERTISEMENT

MIA | International Audiovisual Market has concluded its five-day event in Rome, with attendance up by 20 percent compared to the previous edition.

MIA counted some 2,400 registered participants from 60 countries around the world. The halls of the Barberini Cinema hosted 70 panels and showcases. The booths at Palazzo Barberini were sold out.

MIA’s social media traction was also on the rise, with over 1 million views of the Twitter account from the last edition to date. MIA’s Facebook page followers grew by 27 percent and those on LinkedIn by 23 percent.

MIA Director Gaia Tridente said: “The eighth edition of MIA is closing today with impressive achievements. More than 2,400 registered professionals from 60 countries around the world flooded the Cinema Barberini and Palazzo Barberini during these five days. The number of participants was very high, with 20 percent, sold out in all the halls and conferences of MIA at the Cinema Barberini, not to mention Palazzo Barberini, the hub of the B2B meetings of the co-production market and the international sales, and for the first time, we had a demo room of virtual production that attracted industry professionals. This represents a breakthrough edition with truly significant international participation. In these five days, Rome has been transformed into a hotbed of debate and discussion among the most important international executives from Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia. We built a strong editorial program to represent the entire ecosystem and its paradigms. MIA is the destination for the global industry, which is going through a phase of rapid evolution and explosion of new content production.”

Francesco Rutelli, President of Anica, said: “This edition of MIA confirms the vitality of the Italian Cinema and Audiovisual industry and its articulations. This is another positive step for MIA, which every year sees an increase in the presence of national and international operators and encourages the export of our products and co-productions. Opportunities for meetings and business are growing with the awareness of how important this sector is for industrial growth and work and Italy’s Soft Power.”

APA President Giancarlo Leone added: “MIA, edition after edition, continues to establish itself as an ambitious and undoubtedly fundamental project because it guarantees global sector operators a showcase full of excellent products for potential major co-productions and important business agreements. The objective is still to turn the spotlight on the audiovisual supply chain, which in Italy is worth about 1.5 billion euros and involves more than 7,000 companies and about 200,000 direct and indirect employees. Our industry is becoming more and more competitive on the international scene. It continues to grow and evolve, as is also shown by the data that emerged in the fourth APA report on national audiovisual production, presented on the occasion of the market.”