MIA Market Kicks Off

MIA | International Audiovisual Market has begun its eighth edition, taking place in Rome through October 15 at Palazzo Barberini and Cinema Barberini.

Top international companies and delegates are expected, including streaming platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV+, Netflix, Paramount+ and Tubi and an ensemble of producers, authors, distributors, agents and studios.

The MIA content showcases with the C EU SOON, GREENLit, Italian Animation Showcase, Italians DOC it Better, Italian Factual Showcase and What’s Next Italy sections will present previews of the most anticipated titles of the coming season.

GREENLit, the event of the drama section, is back, presenting an international preview of Italian scripted titles. The titles include La Storia, a series based on Elsa Morante’s masterpiece, directed by Francesca Archibugi and produced by Picomedia and Thalie Images, in collaboration with Rai Fiction. There’s also the crime-thriller Brennero, a Rai Fiction-Cross Productions co-production, directed by Davide Marengo together with Giuseppe Bonito. Currently in development, the Sky Original series La città dei vivi, a Sky production with CinemaUndici and Lungta Film, is based on the novel of the same name by Nicola Lagioia. Also presented will be the Sky original dramedy series produced by Sky and Greenland, Hanno ucciso l’uomo ragno-La vera storia degli 883, directed by Sydney Sibilia. The series is inspired by the true story of Max Pezzali and Mauro Repetto, who gave life to the 883.

The animation section will feature the Italian Animation Showcase, an event dedicated to the Italian animation industry. The selected titles, four series and three feature films, are Klincus, Baby Puffins & Bunny, The Sound Collector, Mini Pet Pals & Mini Dinos, Bartali’s Bicycle, Linda Veut du poulet and Copperbeak.

The doc and factual section will feature the projects selected for Italians Doc it Better, the showcase of Italian documentaries completed in the last year and not yet distributed abroad. Selected titles include L’estate di Joe, Liz e Richard by Sergio Naitza; A.P. Giannini- Bank to the Future by Valentina Signorelli and Cecilia Zoppelletto; Amate sponde by Egidio Eronico; Aiutami a fare da solo. L’idea Montessori by Maurizio Sciarra; Nel nome di Gerry Conlon by Lorenzo Moscia; Kill Me If You Can by Alex Infascelli; La scelta di Maria by Francesco Micciché; Lotta Continua by Tony Saccucci; Margherita. La voce delle stelle by Samuele Rossi; Sarura by Nicola Zambelli; Le ultime parole del boss by Raffaele Brunetti; and Il tempo dei giganti by Lorenzo Conte and Davide Barletti. In the factual area, the Italian Factual Showcase selection will present some of the best formats made in Italy in the last year, together with original unreleased formats. The selected titles are Falegnami ad alta quota by Katia Bernardi and Davide Valentini, Re-Born by Daniele Cantalupo and Simone Cutri and The Clan of Classics by Fabrizio Razza.

For the film section, What’s Next Italy, the work-in-progress program dedicated to the most recent Italian films, returns. International buyers will have the opportunity to preview trailers or scenes of the films presented by the directors, producers and distributors. The selection features three first and two second works. The titles are Come pecore in mezzo ai lupi, a first feature film by Lyda Patitucci; Patagonia is the feature debut of Simone Bozzelli; Giuseppe Battiston makes his directorial debut with Io vivo altrove; Enrico Maria Artale shows his second feature-length in El Paraíso; Rossosperanza, Annarita Zambrano’s second feature; and Superluna by Federico Bondi.