Mark Parker Elected Chairman of The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company board of directors has elected Mark G. Parker, executive chairman of Nike, as chairman of the board.

Parker, a seven-year member of the Disney board, will succeed Susan Arnold, who will not stand for re-election pursuant to the 15-year term limit under Disney’s board tenure policy.

As a result, the size of the board will be reduced to 11 members.

Parker will also chair a newly created succession planning committee of the board, which will advise on CEO succession planning, including review of internal and external candidates.

Parker served as Nike’s chairman and CEO until 2020, when he became executive chairman.

“Mark Parker is an incredibly well-respected leader who over seven years as a Disney director has helped the company effectively navigate through a time of unprecedented change,” Arnold said. “During his four decades at Nike, Mark has led one of the world’s most recognized consumer brands through various market evolutions and a successful CEO transition, and he is uniquely positioned to chair the Disney board during this period of transformation.”

“Mark Parker’s vision, incredible depth of experience and wise counsel have been invaluable to Disney, and I look forward to continuing working with him in his new role, along with our other directors, as we chart the future course for this amazing company,” said Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “On behalf of my fellow board members and the entire Disney management team, I also want to thank Susan for her superb leadership as chairman and for her tireless work over the past 15 years as an exemplary steward of the Disney brand.”

Parker commented: “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Disney’s chairman, and I look forward to working closely with Bob and his management team on a strategy of growth that balances investment with profitability while preserving Disney’s core mission of creative excellence, to deliver shareholder value. At the same time, it is the top priority of mine and the board’s to identify and prepare a successful CEO successor, and that process has already begun.”