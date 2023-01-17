Marcos Santana Launches New Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcos Santana, former president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises’ Telemundo Global Studios and Telemundo Internacional, has set up Mas Ros Media, a new venture targeting gaming and esports with a sustainable focus.

Mas Ros Media will focus on producing content with a sustainable approach, 100 percent self-financed and with a creative hub “never seen before,” the company announcement said.

The Mas Ros Creative Hub is being positioned as a self-sustaining hub for creators from all media disciplines worldwide. Located in the heart of Catalonia, Spain, the Mas Ros Creative Hub is a 100 percent sustainable farm that is currently undergoing restoration to receive screenwriters, directors, producers and other content creators.

Mas Ros Media was founded with a significant stake in the esports company FIReSPORTS. There are strategic alliances already in place, including one of them being Reset TV, integrating the exclusive rights of more than 250 formats. This includes the unscripted format Operation Triumph. Currently, Toni Cruz and Josep Maria Mainat are working on developing the first format of a game show and reality show aimed at Gamers. Mas Ros Media also has an agreement with the postproduction company La Corte.

Santana is an entrepreneur, producer and media creative who began his career creating TEPUY. Years later, it was acquired by NBCUniversal. After the sale, Santana stayed at NBCU for 16 years, occupying roles such as president of Telemundo Global Studios, Telemundo Internacional and Telemundo Streaming Studios, also managing the operations in Mexico of Telemundo’s international channels and the area of development.