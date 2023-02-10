Friday, February 10, 2023
Lionsgate Posts Record Film & TV Library Revenue

Kristin Brzoznowski


Lionsgate has reported third-quarter revenue of $1 billion, with contributions from its film and TV library rising to a record $845 million.

“We reported a strong financial quarter with record trailing 12-month library revenues affirming the value of our intellectual properties,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “We enter our fourth quarter with encouraging signs across all of our businesses: a rebounding domestic box office just as we bring our biggest slate in years to theatres; renewals of six key Lionsgate Television series during or immediately after the close of the quarter; and improved Starz economics due to its international reorganization.”

Operating income for the quarter was $7.8 million, with net income attributable to Lionsgate shareholders of $16.6 million.

Lionsgate ended the quarter with $425 million in available cash and an undrawn revolving credit facility of $1.25 billion. During the quarter, the Company purchased $124 million of its bonds for $82 million, a $42 million reduction in its net debt. During the quarter, the company sold a partial interest in StarzPlay Arabia and recognized a $43 million cash gain.

Media Networks segment revenue of $380.3 million compared to $388.9 million in the prior-year quarter, with growth in domestic streaming revenue and Lionsgate+ (previously StarzPlay International) revenue partially offset by lower domestic linear revenue.

The Studio Business, comprised of the motion picture and television production segments, reported revenue of $894.2 million, an increase of 25 percent. Segment profit of $148 million increased by 71 percent, driven primarily by strong library sales and the timing of scripted content deliveries.

Motion Picture segment revenue increased by 5 percent to $288.8 million.

Television production segment revenue increased by 38 percent to $605.4 million, and profit increased by 270 percent to $71.5 million. The revenue and segment profit increases were driven by growth in content deliveries to Media Networks and third parties, as well as strength in library sales.











About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

