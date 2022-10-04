Lionsgate Inks New Long-Term Contract with Kevin Beggs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Beggs is set to remain chair and chief content integration officer at Lionsgate Television Group after signing a new long-term contract with the independent studio.

Beggs’ division recently had 13 new shows picked up to series, with 15 renewals. The studio has more than 100 scripted and unscripted series spanning its Lionsgate Television, Pilgrim Media Group, Debmar-Mercury and 3Arts Entertainment platforms. As chief integration officer, Beggs leads “Lionsgate 360” initiatives across the studio, such as the John Wick origin story The Continental that is headed to Peacock and The 1619 Project in partnership with Nikole Hannah-Jones, Oprah Winfrey and The New York Times, which includes a docuseries for Hulu, feature film projects and scripted series. Beggs has been with Lionsgate for 24 years.

“Kevin and his team have done a great job in building Lionsgate Television into a world-class supplier of valuable premium content to buyers throughout the ecosystem,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Kevin is a trusted partner whose entrepreneurial, innovative and collaborative approach reflects our culture at its best. Under his leadership, our television business is positioned to continue growing its profitability and strengthening its respected brand.”

Beggs’ team includes Sandra Stern as president, Scott Herbst as executive VP and head of scripted development, Lee Hollin as executive VP and head of current programming, and Jocelyn Sabo, senior VP of scripted development.