Lionsgate Inks Co-Development Deal with Bell Media

Friday, September 16, 2022
Kristin Brzoznowski


Lionsgate and Bell Media have entered into a co-development deal to produce comedy and drama series for the global market.

The multiyear partnership will see Lionsgate act as the global distributor outside Canada for select Bell Media original programming that is produced locally in English and French, including projects Bell Media co-develops with Lionsgate. Bell Media will distribute projects developed under the pact in Canada.

“We’re delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with Bell Media, the team behind some of Canada’s most-acclaimed original programming,” said Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, Jim Packer. “Canadian series are resonating with a global audience, and Bell Media is a leader in creating shows that work in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. This agreement allows us to create strategic value by responding to the ever-growing demand for content internationally while building on our position as a top creator and distributor of premium scripted content for the Canadian marketplace.”

“We are happy to be working with Lionsgate to build on our productive partnership with the development and distribution of select original content, globally,” said Karine Moses, senior VP of content development and news and vice-chair for Québec at Bell Media.











