Lionsgate+ Available on Samsung Smart TVs Around the World

Lionsgate+, the international streaming service from STARZ, has become available on Samsung smart TVs and other Tizen OS-powered devices across the U.K., Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Colombia.

Customers in those territories can now subscribe to a library of exclusive content that includes the political thriller Gaslit, the period dramas The Great and The Serpent Queen and the upcoming reunion of the cult hit Party Down.

“We are continuing to build on Lionsgate+’s presence across Latin America, the U.K. and Ireland and offer consumers a range of touchpoints in market, so we are delighted to make our curated slate of world-class entertainment available via Samsung’s Tizen-powered devices,” said Darren Nielson, executive VP of international networks for STARZ. “Samsung’s global reach and premium devices make them an ideal partner for us as we grow in these regions.”