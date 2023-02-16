Kristin Dolan Tapped as AMC Networks CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

AMC Networks has appointed media and entertainment veteran Kristin Dolan, a longtime AMC Networks board member, as CEO.

Dolan has served in a number of leadership roles, including most recently as CEO of 605, the audience measurement and data analytics firm she founded in 2016. Prior to 605, Dolan spent 16 years in various operating roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation, including as COO.

AMC Networks’ interim executive chairman, James L. Dolan, said, “Kristin is a proven executive and operational leader with a track record driving organizational change, a history managing subscription-based businesses and a deep understanding of audience engagement and advertising. These are areas of critical importance as we transform our company and monetize our high-quality content. With her considerable experience and knowledge of the company, Kristin is the ideal person to lead AMC Networks into its next chapter as we navigate this transformative period in the industry.”

“It’s a privilege to join a company with a long legacy of engaging audiences with excellent storytelling and world-class brands,” said Kristin Dolan. “It’s also where I started my career in the industry. I look forward to bringing my broad experience—across programming, cable operations, and, most recently, utilizing data to reimagine television advertising—to leverage AMC Networks’ strong assets, drive the next phase of the company’s growth and build shareholder value in the coming years.”