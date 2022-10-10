Krapopolis Scores Early Renewal from FOX Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment has ordered a second season of its brand-new animated comedy Krapopolis, from Dan Harmon (co-creator of Rick and Morty), ahead of its introduction to buyers at MIPCOM.

Set in mythical Ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities. The voice cast includes Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). It is slated to premiere in 2023.

Krapopolis marks FOX Entertainment’s first wholly owned animated series and is produced by FOX’s Emmy-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment. The company’s recently formed content sales unit, FOX Entertainment Global, will introduce the comedy to international program buyers at MIPCOM CANNES.

“As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters—and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at FOX Entertainment. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”