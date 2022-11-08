Keren Shahar to Become CEO of Keshet International

ADVERTISEMENT

Keren Shahar has been confirmed as the new CEO of Keshet International (KI), replacing Alon Shtruzman, who will exit the post at the end of the year after having led the company for a decade.

Shahar has more than 20 years of experience in the international entertainment industry, including 18 at Keshet. She currently serves as COO and president of distribution and will take up the new post on January 1, 2023.

Shahar said, “Having the privilege of leading a company like Keshet International is far beyond what I could have imagined when I first started at Keshet 18 years ago. I just wanted to be around the people who ‘made television.’ I’d like to thank Alon for his mentorship and friendship, and for showing me what infinite optimism can achieve. Thank you also to the Keshet board, and to Avi in particular, for all his support and multiple votes of confidence over the years. Last but not least, I want to thank the extremely talented group of people who ‘make television’ at KI. I am looking forward to our next chapter together and seeing what we can achieve in our second decade!”

Avi Nir, Keshet Media Group’s CEO, said, “In just a few weeks from now, Apple TV+ will launch Echo 3, Keshet Studios’ U.S. adaptation of Keshet’s When Heroes Fly, which is truly one of this year’s most ambitious television productions. Flashback to 2012 and Keshet International’s inception—standing center frame is Keren Shahar, determined to bring Israeli TV to a world that didn’t know what it was and didn’t know it needed it. Returning to 2022 as we celebrate its tenth birthday, Keshet International is now an internationally recognized name—a global-scale content, production, and distribution company with a history of challenges, successes, and achievements—all with Keren as its deputy CEO. I’m happy to announce the promotion of Keren to Keshet International’s CEO. Keren will lead the international activity from the Tel Aviv office from January next year. Flash forward to the next decade—and I predict that thanks to her experience, competence, and her many skills, Keren has taken Keshet International and Israeli TV, along with the rest of the management team at KI and Keshet, to new horizons. Good luck from all of us at Keshet, Keren!”