Jim Packer Signs New Long-Term Agreement with Lionsgate

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate has entered into a new long-term employment agreement with Jim Packer, president of worldwide television distribution.

During Packer’s tenure, Lionsgate’s 17,000-title film and television library has nearly doubled its revenue to almost $800 million last year.

“Jim and his team have built Lionsgate into a global licensing powerhouse whose content touches virtually every platform in the world,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He is a world-class executive, a respected leader and a trusted partner whose entrepreneurial drive and knowledge of the changing face of the content business will continue to be an important part of moving our company forward.”

Before joining Lionsgate in 2011, Packer served as president of MGM’s worldwide television and digital operations. Prior to that, he was an executive with The Walt Disney Company, managing the distribution and syndication of Disney content.