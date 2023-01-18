Wednesday, January 18, 2023
January Digital Editions Now Available

The January digital editions of World Screen, TV Latina and TV Listings are now available.

World Screen
A Q&A with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises’ Beau Ferrari, plus video interviews with Riches’ Abby Ajayi and the creative team behind season two of The Head.

TV Latina
Stream On: An in-depth look at the Latin American streaming landscape; Content without Borders: Leading distributors discuss their distribution strategies for the LatAm region. Plus, interviews with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Fernando Medin, Prime Video’s Pablo Iacoviello and more.

TV Listings
Highlights from several distributors, in Spanish, including links to trailers.











