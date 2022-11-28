Jakob Mejlhede Andersen Launches Production Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Viaplay Group and Shahid executive Jakob Mejlhede Andersen has set up The Yard Films, a new production and development company based out of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Yard Films aims to develop and produce original scripted and non-scripted content for local and international players.

Mejlhede Andersen has put in place an executive team that includes Camilla Hammer and Phil Rostom.

“It’s our ambition to produce and deliver groundbreaking content for the buoyant Arabic streaming market,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen. “We aim to work in partnerships with the excellent local creative scene across the entire MENA region.”

Hammer commented: “We strongly believe in partnerships within the region and internationally. There is a wealth of stories across the Middle East that has strong interest not only from local but also international platforms.”

Rostom added: “We aim to bring the creative quality on-screen to even higher levels than what exists now, working with the strong local creative scene but also bringing in international competence where needed.”