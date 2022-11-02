ITV Studios Acquires Lingo Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

ITV Studios has picked up a majority interest in the Australian scripted production company Lingo Pictures, which will continue to be run by producers Helen Bowden and Jason Stephens.

The investment sees Lingo Pictures becoming ITV Studios’ first-ever Australian scripted label. It will sit within ITV Studios’ international production arm, which is led by Lisa Perrin as managing director.

Perrin noted, “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Helen and Jason, whose partnership has become one of the most admired in the Australian and international scripted space. Their talent for producing high-quality scripted content is clear, and they are well positioned to take even more advantage of the unprecedented demand for English-language drama as part of our global network of production companies.”

Bowden and Stephens added, “What a privilege it is to join the international powerhouse ITV Studios at a time when Australian stories are exploding around the world. We are so excited to be sitting alongside the other illustrious ITV Studios labels and can’t wait to get started!”

Lingo’s list of credits includes The Secrets She Keeps for Paramount+, BBC One and Sundance/AMC; and Upright for Foxtel and Sky. Upcoming highlights include Queen of Oz, a comedy starring and co-written by Catherine Tate, commissioned directly by BBC One in the U.K.; The Messenger, based on the best-selling novel by Markus Zusak, for Australia’s ABC; and Prosper for Stan and Lionsgate. ITV Studios will handle the international distribution for all new Lingo Pictures series.