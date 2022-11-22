International Emmys for Sex Education, Vigil

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has presented International Emmy Awards to television creators and performers from eight different countries, including the U.K., South Korea, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Sex Education season three (Netflix/Eleven Film, U.K.) won for comedy. Vigil (World Productions, U.K.) won for drama.

Performance nods went to Dougray Scott in Irvine Welsh’s Crime (Buccaneer/Off Grid Film & TV, U.K.) and Lou de Laâge in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball] (Légende Films/Amazon Studios, France).

Help (The Forge Entertainment/One Shoe Films, U.K.) won for TV movie/miniseries.

For kids’ programming, Shaun the Sheep: Flight Before Christmas (Aardman/BBC/Netflix, U.K.) won in animation, My Better World (Fundi Films/MAAN Creative/Impact(ed) International, South Africa) for factual entertainment, and KABAM! (Ijswater Films/KRO-NCRV, Netherlands) for live action.

Yeonmo [The King’s Affection] (KBS/Arc Media/Monster Union/Netflix, South Korea) won for telenovela.

The winner for non-English language U.S. primetime program was Buscando a Frida (Telemundo Global Studios/Argos).

In non-scripted entertainment, the winner was Love on the Spectrum season two (Northern Pictures, Australia).

The documentary winner was Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq’s Lost Generation] (Cinétévé, France). Queen of Speed (Drum Studios, U.K.) won for sports doc.

For arts programming, the award went to Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (Rogan Productions, U.K.).

Rūrangi (Autonomouse, New Zealand) took home the trophy for short form.

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki presented the Directorate Award to Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ Group.

Actors Blair Underwood and Benjamin Bratt presented the Founders Award to writer, director and producer Ava DuVernay.

“Television around the world has really come of age,” said International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner. “What is especially gratifying on this 50th anniversary is seeing the number of countries globally which produce world-class television programs and personalities and win Emmys.”