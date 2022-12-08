Indielab Appoints New Team Members

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K.’s Indielab has appointed five new team members as it looks to expand its program of national and regional Accelerators and Export Labs and launch its first GrowthLab in 2023.

Kate Moore has joined the team as executive producer and project lead on the GrowthLab, an event for founders and leaders of independent production companies. She will curate GrowthLab’s sessions and work closely with CEO Victoria Powell on business development and fundraising for Indielab’s programs. Her previous roles include serving as senior producer at National Theatre Live and as a development executive across scripted and documentary feature films.

Nicola Hewitt has been appointed as Indielab’s first business and operations manager. Also a member of the senior management team, she is responsible for finances, HR, legal, policies, IT, health and safety and budgeting. She has worked at many organizations in these areas, including The Skills for Life Trust and Lexington Communications.

Rebecca Thomson Foley has been hired as program manager/producer, primarily responsible for the editorial design and delivery of Indielab’s programs. She has produced and managed events all over the world. Most recently, she produced a U.K.-wide program of events for Unboxed 2022: Creativity in the UK. She has also served as VP of global business development and events at Apex Social in California and as head of global operations, events and entertainment and head of studio operations at the Royal Caribbean Group.

Also joining the team is Ashe Hussain, who will serve as inclusion executive and provide essential policy advice. Her career has spanned television and film, focusing on business development for production companies, diversity, talent development and training. She works part-time as business development manager for FOCUS at Film City Futures and sits on the Ofcom Advisory Committee for Scotland and is a member of Creative Scotland’s EDI Advisory Group. Her role at Indielab will be part-time.

Lastly, Klaudia Lita has been tapped as program coordinator, supporting the coordination and delivery of all Indielab events and programs from conception to completion. She started her career in sales but most recently has worked as a freelance creative producer and events planner.

“At such a challenging time for recruitment, I am thrilled to have attracted such a wealth of exciting talent to the Indielab team,” Powell said. “Between them, these new recruits bring a range of valuable experience in producing and delivering events, business development and management—from both within the content sector and the wider commercial world. This ensures that we will be well placed to deliver on our own growth plans in 2023, as well as support an increasing number of content creators with theirs.

“We may all be operating in challenging times, but there is still plenty of opportunity for TV and games companies to thrive and grow. Our expanded team will ensure we can help even more companies find the right growth path for them next year, as well as continually look to innovate our offer with new programs and events such as GrowthLab.”