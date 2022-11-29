Incendo & Tubi Team for Terror Train 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Incendo and Fox Entertainment’s Tubi have partnered for Terror Train 2, the second film of the classic franchise and a sequel to the modernized remake.

Terror Train 2 pays homage to the original 1980 film that took place during a New Year’s Eve party. A year after the gruesome murders that took the lives of multiple college seniors aboard the Terror Train, Alana is coerced into joining the Magician and other remaining survivors on a New Year’s Eve redemption ride aboard the very same train. A new kind of evil spawns a vengeful bloodbath, and once again, the passengers must fight to survive.

Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin (Slasher) return as the writing duo, as does director Philippe Gagnon (Amber Alert). The film is produced by Graham Ludlow and Kaleigh Kavanagh and executive produced by Ludlow, Shari Segal and Brook Peters. Incendo will represent global distribution.

Terror Train 2 will debut on New Year’s Eve exclusively on Tubi in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s Crave in Canada.

“Our remake reintroduced a new generation to Terror Train, and now Tubi’s first-ever horror sequel expands on the premise with a completely original storyline,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “This new ride aboard the Terror Train begins on New Year’s Eve with ‘Final Girl’ Alana and the mysterious Magician facing a new menace in this horror whodunit.”

“Horror-genre franchises have proven time and time again to be some of the most successful film brands,” added Brook Peters, managing director and senior VP of sales and production operations and executive producer at Incendo. “In the sequel, we’re thrilled to offer horror fans a seamless and terrifying continuation of the story that also pays a themed tribute to the original 1980 cult classic.”