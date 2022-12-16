IMDb Reveals Top TV Shows of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

IMDbPro data on the page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb ranks The Batman as the top movie of 2022 and Stranger Things as the top spot for TV series.

House of the Dragon ranks second for series on TV or streaming, followed by Better Call Saul, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Euphoria. In consecutive order, the rest of the top 10 features The Boys, Moon Knight, The Sandman, Ozark and Inventing Anna.

These mark the ten TV and streaming series that released new episodes in 2022 and consistently ranked highest on the proprietary weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout the year.

For movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came in second, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Northman, The Gray Man, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Death on the Nile and X. Among the movies released in the U.S. in 2022, these ten were consistently the most popular with IMDb users.

“IMDb congratulates these 20 movies and series for breaking through and resonating with our customers around the world in what was truly another electrifying year for entertainment,” said Nikki Santoro, chief operating officer of IMDb. “It is exciting to see Stranger Things earn the coveted number one spot on our list of the most popular series of 2022 as determined by IMDb customer page views after consistently landing top spots on our annual lists, with previous rankings at number two in 2016, number five in 2017 and number three in 2019. We can’t wait to see what happens next to these fan-favorite characters in Hawkins, Indiana.”