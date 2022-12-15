IDW Sets Six Comics & Graphic Novels for TV Series Development

ADVERTISEMENT

IDW has moved a slate of six popular comic books and graphic novels into active TV series development, including Eddie Campbell’s Bacchus, with award-winning showrunners, executive producers and directors attached.

Bacchus drops the gods of Ancient Greece into present day as if they had never left. Will Davies (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; Man Vs. Bee; How to Train Your Dragon) and Chloe Moss (Switch, Hollyoaks) will write and executive produce the television series, with IDW’s Jonny Gutman, VP of live action, and Julie Winograd, director of live action, spearheading development.

Dragon Puncher & Spoony is also in development, based on the book Dragon Puncher by James Kochalka (Johnny Boo, Glork Patrol, Monkey vs. Robot). The comedy adventure follows the adventures of Dragon Puncher, a cute but ruthless cat who dons a heroic armored battle suit and punches out evil dragons with his sidekick Spoony. Daniel Kendrick, senior director of kids, family and animation at IDW, will head up development. Holly Huckins (Recess, Angela Anaconda, Sheriff Callie) is attached as showrunner and executive producer.

Aury Wallington (Spirit Untamed, Spirit Riding Free, Veronica Mars, Heroes and Gravity Falls) will serve as showrunner for Korgi, based on Christian Slade’s dog comic that tells the coming-of-age story about the friendship between a young fairy and her magical puppy.

A series based on David and Maria Lapham’s Lodger is also on the slate, with Max and Adam Reid (Gil’s All Fright Diner, Aeon Flux, Sneaky Pete) set as showrunners and Patricia Riggen (The 33, Dopesick) as director. The psychological thriller follows a young woman ben on revenge against a serial killer who she blames for the murder of her mother and the incarceration of her father. The Reids and Riggen will executive produce alongside Matt Solo, Lydia Antonini and IDW Entertainment. Gutman and Winograd will cover the project for IDW Entertainment.

Bryan Q. Miller (Shadowhunters, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) is attached as showrunner for Relic of the Dragon, based on the graphic novel by Adrian Benatar and Miguel Ángel García. The fantasy action-adventure follows the journey of Uric, an ordinary man hunting for a relic of enormous power. Kendrick will lead development on behalf of IDW.

Lastly, a TV adaptation of Satellite Falling is also in development. Based on Steve Horton and Stephen Thompson’s comic books, the series is a social commentary about the horrors of xenophobia, told in a world of radical technology, sentient aliens and familiar prejudices. Will Pascoe (Orphan Black, Absentia) has been named as showrunner/executive producer, while Jude Weng (Finding ‘Ohana, Only Murders in the Building) is attached as director/executive producer.

“It’s a dream to get to work on so many great properties with so many amazing talents,” said Paul Davidson, executive VP of IDW. “This group of writers, directors and showrunners represent some of the best and IDW is pleased to be working with them.”