ICEX & Parrot Analytics Partner to Promote Spanish Content

ICEX Spain Trade & Investment has entered an agreement with Parrot Analytics to help strengthen the production, sales and international positioning of Spanish companies in the international media market.

ICEX will leverage Parrot Analytics’ global audience analytics, which provide valuable international and territory-based information on demand and commercial valuation of film and TV content.

“This collaboration with Parrot Analytics will help us support the Spanish companies that bring our top local content from Spain to the world,” said Carmen Jordan, director for creative industries at ICEX. “Parrot Analytics’ product suite combines unique insights with comprehensive content supply-and-demand analysis, enabling our producers and distributors to predict the performance and monetary contribution of their content in specific territories and on specific platforms, providing Spanish companies with the most sophisticated research tools, until now only available to major studios and streaming platforms.”

Jaime Otero, VP of partnerships at Parrot Analytics, added, “Our mission is to help connect consumers with the content they love, and working with ICEX will enable us to further this mission with the vibrant Spanish entertainment industry. As the appetite for international content keeps growing in the global marketplace, this collaboration with help bring Spanish companies to the forefront of data and technology to support their business, particularly in international sales and co-productions.”