House of the Dragon Tops August’s Wit List

House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new series that made their debut in August, according to The WIT.

House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of the flagship series and tracking the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, garnered 1 million Instagram followers for August’s top spot. The huge cast includes Graham McTavish (567,000 followers), Olivia Cooke (198,000) and Paddy Considine (82,000), among others.

The Netflix series The Sandman earned 245,000 followers to take second place. Adapted from the Neil Gaiman comic book series of the same name, the fantasy show centers on the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic—and human—mistakes he’s made during his vast existence. Gaiman has 849,000 followers.

With 110,000 followers to take third place, Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is based on Marvel superhero Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans and the cousin of Bruce Banner, The Hulk. Cast members include Mark Ruffalo (20 million followers), Jameela Jamil (3.7 million) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (633,000).

The fourth spot went to the Chilean period telenovela Hijos del Desierto (Children of the Desert), which collected 76,000 followers. The Mega series tells the story of two brothers forcibly separated as children when their parents were shot in a massacre of workers in Chile in the early 1900s. Twenty-five years later, they find each other, not knowing that they are brothers. It stars Carmen Zabala (440,000 followers), Francisca Gavilán (172,000) and Jorge Arecheta (127,000).

Rounding out August’s top five, A League of Their Own racked up 46,000 followers after its August 12 premiere on Prime Video. Co-created by and starring Abbi Jacobson, who has 1.1 million followers, the comedy-drama is based on the 1992 sports film A League of Their Own and tells the stories of the women in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The Turkish series Kusursuz Kiracı (The Perfect Tenant), with 45,000 followers for sixth place, follows the mysterious happenings in an apartment building, and the love story between journalist Mona and photo reporter Yakup. Dilan Çiçek Deniz (5.1 million followers) and Serkay Tütüncü (2.3 million) star in the main roles.

In the U.S., ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda! (Sit Down Who Can) garnered 45,000 followers after its August 22 debut on UniMás. Hosted by Julián Gil, who has 4.3 million followers, the entertainment show features celebrity news and raw debate between a panel of journalists, social media experts and the audience at home.

WOW Presents Plus’s Drag Race Philippines, the Filipino adaptation of RuPaul’s Drag Race, sees glamorous and outrageous drag queen contestants competing for the title of the Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize. Hosted by Paolo Ballesteros (2.4 million followers), the show racked up 44,000 followers for eighth place.

Ninth place went to Haus of Vicious, a drama series following Chantel Vivian, a fashion designer whose success is overshadowed by her narcissistic husband, addiction, unresolved childhood traumas and dysfunctional personal life. Tami Roman (3.5 million followers), Lyric C. Anderson (101,000) and Redaric Williams (32,000) star in the BET show, which earned 28,000 followers.

Closing out August’s list, FX’s Welcome to Wrexham picked up 21,000 followers. As Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds (45 million followers) and Rob McElhenney (1.2 million) take ownership of the historic yet struggling football club in Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, the docuseries follows the club’s debut supporters, players and staff.

