House of the Dragon Leads 2022 Piracy Rankings

House of the Dragon ranks as the most-pirated TV show released on torrent sites in 2022, according to TorrentFreak, with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power coming in second at a respectable distance.

For several years in a row, the list was led by Game of Thrones. When the series ended, two Disney+ exclusives moved into top spots. In 2020, The Mandalorian was the most-pirated show, followed by Wandavision in 2021. Neither released new episodes in 2022.

This year, the Top 10 is entirely made up of newcomers. The Boys ranks third, followed by Moon Knight and Halo. The rest of the list, in consecutive order, features Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, Stranger Things, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor.

“With the current streaming landscape being so fragmented, it is no surprise that streaming exclusives dominate the list today,” said TorrentFreak’s Ernesto Van der Sar. “Apparently, many people see piracy as an alternative to taking out yet another subscription.”

The ranking is estimated based on sample data from several sources, including I Know and statistics reported by public BitTorrent trackers. To note, BitTorrent traffic makes up a small portion of the piracy landscape, as most people use streaming sites and services nowadays, which generally do not report viewing stats.