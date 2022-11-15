Host & Presenters Revealed for 2022 International Emmy Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the host of the 2022 International Emmy Awards to be Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette and unveiled the presenter lineup.

Jillette, half of the Emmy Award-winning magic duo Penn & Teller, will host the 50th awards ceremony on November 21. He will be joined on stage throughout the event by a variety of people, including Song Joong-ki, who will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Miky Lee, and Blair Underwood, who will present the International Emmy Founders Award to Ava DuVernay.

Other presenters include Tom Cavanagh (The Flash), Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), Jon Rudnitsky (The Big Leap), Sabrina Impacciatore (White Lotus season two), Annet Mahendru (Manifest West), Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), Olympian Edwin Moses, Treat Williams (Chesapeake Shores), German actress Nilam Farooq and Brazilian actres Tais Araujo.

Host Jillette has been involved in multiple Emmy-nominated and -winning titles. He created and co-hosted the Showtime series Penn & Teller: Bullshit!, which was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, won him a Writers Guild award and was the longest running show in the history of the network. He currently co-hosts The CW Network competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us!, which returned for a ninth season in October. He also recently co-wrote an episode of the Emmy-winning Netflix series Black Mirror.