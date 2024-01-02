HITS NOW to Launch on Astro

ADVERTISEMENT

Rewind Networks’ HITS NOW channel is set to become available to Astro viewers on January 10.

HITS NOW marks the latest addition to Astro’s lineup of Rewind Network’s offerings, alongside the existing HITS and HITS MOVIES channels available on their service. All Astro customers will be able to access a free preview of HITS NOW from the launch date through March 31, 2024.

Available programs include the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy Team and the new season of American Idol, among other titles. After the free preview, HITS NOW will be available in Astro’s Variety and Entertainment packs at no extra cost to subscribing customers.

Agnes Rozario, director of content at Astro, said: “We are delighted to enhance our customers’ entertainment options with high-quality shows, coming express from the U.S. to HITS NOW. From reality talent competitions, dramas and comedies, entertaining talk shows and game shows, compelling crime and investigation series, HITS NOW offers the most talked about shows from the U.S. that customers will be able to watch anytime and anywhere. We are confident that the addition of HITS NOW on Astro will be a hit with our customers who now have the best of local shows, sports and movies.”

“We are beyond excited with the launch of HITS NOW on Astro,” added Avi Himatsinghani, CEO of Rewind Networks. “We truly value our partnership with Astro, who have carried our channels from the earliest days. From iconic award shows like the Emmy Awards to award-winning drama series, beloved talent shows, popular reality shows and innovative game shows—we are confident that HITS NOW will resonate strongly with Astro’s viewers and become a go-to entertainment destination and channel of choice for their daily viewing.”