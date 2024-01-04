HITS NOW to Broadcast GRAMMYs

Friday, January 5, 2024
Rewind Networks’ HITS NOW is set to broadcast the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards live to viewers across Asia.

The broadcast will reach Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Maldives and Sri Lanka on February 5. Hosted by Trevor Noah (The Daily Show), the awards honor outstanding achievements in the music industry from October 1, 2022, to September 15, 2023.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“We are thrilled to bring the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2024 to audiences across Asia,” said Sandie Lee, executive VP of Rewind Networks. “The GRAMMYs are one-of-a-kind and demonstrates our commitment to bringing the best content to audiences across Asia. We look forward to celebrating great music and spectacular entertainment with our HITS NOW viewers across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Maldives and Sri Lanka.”











About Alexa Alfano

Alexa Alfano is associate editor at World Screen. She can be reached at aalfano@worldscreen.com.

