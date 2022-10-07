HiddenLight Makes Pair of Senior Appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

HiddenLight Productions has created two new senior roles in production and creative, including for unscripted.

Amy Flanagan has been appointed as co-creative director and senior VP of unscripted. Flanagan will be responsible for growing the company’s slate of premium unscripted content globally.

This newly created role will work alongside Siobhan Sinnerton, who was appointed as creative director and senior VP of unscripted last year. The appointment reunites Flanagan and Sinnerton, who worked together at Channel 4.

Victoria Bax has been appointed as director of production and operations. Bax joins HiddenLight from Blast! Films, where she was head of production. At HiddenLight, Bax will be responsible for overseeing business affairs, commercial and network negotiations as well as its slate of productions. She will also be responsible for company operations, supporting and developing HiddenLight’s growing team and leading on inclusion and company welfare.

Johnny Webb, CEO of HiddenLight Productions, said: “Vicki is one of the best heads of production in the business. She has an outstanding track record of managing production teams and being a nurturing and inclusive leader. That’s why she is so highly respected in this field and a fantastic addition to our senior team.”

Bax added: “I am thrilled to be joining HiddenLight and to be working alongside such an incredible pedigree of talent. It’s a very exciting time for the company, and I look forward to the creative and commercial challenges that lie ahead.”

Sinnerton commented: “Amy is a brilliant creative force. She has a very special ability to nurture and empower filmmaking talent, something we are passionate about at HiddenLight, and we’re delighted to have her on board as we all build the company together.”

Webb added: “Amy has an incredible track record in award-winning series and we can’t wait to see her first ideas take shape.”

Flanagan said: “I’m so happy to be reunited with Siobhan after our brilliant time together at C4. I’m really looking forward to working with her, Johnny and the fantastic team at HiddenLight on the next phase.”