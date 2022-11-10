Hasbro CFO to Retire

ADVERTISEMENT

Hasbro’s executive VP and chief financial officer, Deborah Thomas, has informed the company of her plans to retire.

Hasbro is conducting a process to identify her successor, looking at both internal and external candidates. Thomas, a 24-year Hasbro veteran, plans to remain as CFO until her successor is in place and as an advisor to the company for a period to ensure a smooth transition.

“In her 24 years at Hasbro, Deb has been instrumental in transitioning Hasbro from a toy and game company to a global branded entertainment leader,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro CEO. “Deb has been a tremendous leader and colleague, including as an invaluable resource and advisor to me during my transition into the CEO role. The entire Hasbro team and I wish her and her family the very best in retirement.”

“Since joining Hasbro, I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing people on some of the world’s most iconic brands, successfully growing Hasbro into the global leader it is today,” said Thomas. “Following a smooth leadership transition over the last year, I know Hasbro is in the best of hands with a clear strategy to drive accelerated growth and profit over the years to come.”