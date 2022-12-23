Hallmark Movies Now Launches on VIZIO

ADVERTISEMENT

Hallmark Media’s SVOD service Hallmark Movies Now has become available on VIZIO smart TVs as the platform closes out its annual holiday programming lineup, Movies & Mistletoe.

Hallmark Movies Now’s annual Movies & Mistletoe features Hallmark holiday films. Its upcoming January lineup includes hit films such as The Wedding Veil, The Wedding Veil Unveiled and The Wedding Veil Legacy, as well as The Perfect Pairing, Girlfriendship and more.

VIZIO smart TV owners can subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

“We’re proud to make our signature, in-demand brand of original content available to VIZIO smart TV customers,” said Lauri McGarrigan, senior VP of business development and content distribution at Hallmark Media. “The Hallmark Movies Now platform provides hundreds of hours of feel-good Hallmark content, with new, curated offerings each month that VIZIO smart TV owners are sure to enjoy.”