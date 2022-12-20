Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Hallmark Media Ties Up with Brooks Darnell

Kristin Brzoznowski 14 hours ago Top Stories


Hallmark Media and Brooks Darnell (The Young and the Restless) have entered into a multi-picture overall deal.

Darnell has starred in a number of Hallmark original movies, such as the 2016 Hallmark Channel original movie All Yours and 2019’s A Christmas Miracle on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Most recently, he starred in the Hallmark Channel original movies Advice to Love By and A Winter Getaway.

“We are so lucky to have Brooks Darnell here at Hallmark; he is a triple threat—an amazing actor, singer and musician,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive VP of programming at Hallmark Media. “Brooks is such a delight to work with, and we’re all so excited for viewers to see him in his next movie, Holiday Heritage, which is our first-ever movie celebrating Kwanzaa.”

“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Hallmark family,” said Darnell. “I feel blessed that I get to make feel-good movies that all families and people can enjoy and look forward to seeing what’s next!”











