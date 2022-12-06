Hallmark Media Taps Disney Veteran

ADVERTISEMENT

Hallmark Media has appointed Kelly Garrett, a 14-year Disney veteran, as VP of development.

Garrett will play an integral role in the development of Hallmark Media’s holiday programming, sourcing material and spearheading projects from development to production to final delivery.

Previously, Garrett spent more than 14 years at Disney, most recently in the role of executive director of original programming, working in both original movies and current series.

Based in Studio City, Garrett reports to Samantha DiPippo, senior VP of development.

“Kelly is a huge fan of our brand and understands the spirit and emotional tenor of our holiday programming,” remarks DiPippo. “Her enthusiasm for Hallmark content and her extensive experience in family programming makes her the perfect candidate for this role.”