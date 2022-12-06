Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Home / Top Stories / Hallmark Media Taps Disney Veteran

Hallmark Media Taps Disney Veteran

Kristin Brzoznowski 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Hallmark Media has appointed Kelly Garrett, a 14-year Disney veteran, as VP of development.

Garrett will play an integral role in the development of Hallmark Media’s holiday programming, sourcing material and spearheading projects from development to production to final delivery.

Previously, Garrett spent more than 14 years at Disney, most recently in the role of executive director of original programming, working in both original movies and current series.

Based in Studio City, Garrett reports to Samantha DiPippo, senior VP of development.

“Kelly is a huge fan of our brand and understands the spirit and emotional tenor of our holiday programming,” remarks DiPippo. “Her enthusiasm for Hallmark content and her extensive experience in family programming makes her the perfect candidate for this role.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

MIPCOM Video Highlight: Tubi’s Adam Lewinson

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi and the recipient of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award in partnership with RX France, discussed the AVOD platform’s gains and programming remit with Anna Carugati in the Grand Auditorium at MIPCOM.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2022 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.