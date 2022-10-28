Hallmark Media Inks Deal with Will Kemp

ADVERTISEMENT

Hallmark Media has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out).

Kemp will develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. Most recently, he starred in Jolly Good Christmas, which is slated to debut on Hallmark Channel on October 29 as part of the network’s Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Kemp began his career as a dancer and graduate of the Royal Ballet School and starred in many of choreographer Matthew Bourne’s productions, including Swan Lake on Broadway. He has starred in several stage plays (Equus) and films (Van Helsing, Mindhunters, Step Up 2: The Streets). His television credits include The Princess Switch 3, Spinning Out, Reign, Doom Patrol and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce. His Hallmark Channel original movies include Christmas Waltz; Love, Romance, and Chocolate; and Royal Matchmaker.

“Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role, and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive VP of programming at Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see Will in Jolly Good Christmas, where he gets to showcase his ability to play both comedic and heartfelt moments.”

Kemp said, “I’m beyond thrilled to be collaborating with the Hallmark team. I’ve so enjoyed working on heartfelt romantic and holiday-themed projects and look forward to creating new stories that will bring my creative talents and passions to life. Everyone at Hallmark has made my experiences so incredibly special and can’t wait to create unique and memorable content for Hallmark’s devoted audience together.”