Hallmark Media Inks Deal with Alexa & Carlos PenaVega

Hallmark Media has signed a multi-picture overall deal with Alexa PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, Taking a Shot at Love) and Carlos PenaVega (Love in the Limelight, A Midnight Kiss).

Alexa’s career began when she was a child in 1996 with the film Twister. She later starred in the 2001 hit movie Spy Kids and its two sequels. As a singer, she contributed three songs to the soundtracks for the films. Previously for Hallmark, she starred in Destination Wedding, Christmas Made to Order and Taking a Shot at Love.

Carlos starred in the hit Nickelodeon musical comedy Big Time Rush. The band of the same name has sold out arenas around the globe and released three albums. Recently, he completed a national tour with the band, including a sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He also starred in Spare Parts and Little Birds, as well as a live, two-hour TV musical production of Grease: Live! For Hallmark, he starred in A Midnight Kiss.

Together, the couple has starred in three installments of Picture Perfect Mysteries for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, as well as the Hallmark Channel original movies Enchanted Christmas, Love at Sea and, most recently, Love in the Limelight.