Hackman Capital Sets $1.6 Billion Fund for Studio Investments

ADVERTISEMENT

Hackman Capital Partners has raised $1.6 billion as part of its HCP Studio Fund to invest in studio and media assets around the world.

HCP Studio Fund has closed on $1.4 billion of commitments, exceeding its initial target of $1 billion, and $200 million in co-investment commitments. The financing will be used to acquire studio and media assets in key production markets. HCP owns The MBS Group, a studio advisory and production and equipment services company, and has invested in The Culver Studios, Silvercup Studios, Eastbrook & The Wharf Studios in London, Kaufman Astoria Studios, Radford Studio Center and Television City Studios. Other assets in the fund include the Raleigh & Saticoy Studios in Los Angeles; Ardmore & Troy Studios in Limerick and Bray, Ireland; Wardpark Studios in Cumbernauld, Scotland; and the Greystones Media Campus in Greystones, Ireland. HCP acquired each of these assets with its joint venture partner, Square Mile Capital Management. The fund is approximately 50 percent invested and committed.

“We are pleased to have completed this institutional capital raise for the studio and media strategy and are grateful for the strong support from our new investment partners,” said Michael Hackman, CEO of Hackman Capital Partners. “We have built a unique and highly differentiated platform that has established Hackman as the premier owner and operator of independent film and television studios. Combined with our longstanding industry relationships, we provide a sustainable competitive advantage, and are well capitalized to execute on a strong pipeline of investment opportunities.”