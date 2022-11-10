GWR Studios Teams with WeShort

ADVERTISEMENT

GWR Studios, the new production arm of Guinness World Records, has partnered with WeShort to create original short-form series to stream exclusively on the platform in 2023.

WeShort, which launched in 2021, is already available to viewers in over 100 countries worldwide. It features premium short-form content, including Oscar- and Sundance-winning programs. This marks the first content development partnership for GWR Studios.

Alongside the development of new content, WeShort will be the first platform to debut Guinness World Records Shorts in December.

“We have a discerning audience who want to be enthralled, entertained and inspired by amazing stories told with cinematic quality,” said Alessandro Loprieno, founder and CEO of WeShort. “GWR Studios are masters at presenting humanity at its most incredible, and we look forward to celebrating this with our collaboration.”

Karen Gilchrist, VP of television and digital for Guinness World Records, added, “We’re excited to partner with WeShort, who share our high-quality production values. GWR Studios has a fantastic track record of creating compelling short-form content, and this partnership is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the achievements of our record holders, brought to audiences through the talent and passion of our dedicated filmmakers.”