Guinness World Records Launches Content Production Arm

Guinness World Records (GWR) has launched GWR Studios, which will lead the creative development, production and output of content for the brand.

GWR Studios will sit within the TV and digital division of GWR, producing content for both external broadcast and brand partners and for digital platforms, including GWR’s owned channels.

GWR Studios will be headed by Karen Gilchrist, VP of television and digital, and Kathryn Hubbard, head of content licensing for GWR. The two executives have a track record of producing and distributing world-class content for U.S. studios and national broadcasters worldwide, including the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 in the U.K.

Since the launch of its first television series in 1998, Guinness World Records’ content has broadcast in over 19 territories worldwide. GWR Studios will build on the brand’s experience of over 20 years of creating award-winning factual and entertainment content.

With the launch of GWR Studios, the team has expanded with the addition of development producer Kate Monaghan to lead the growth of the divisions development slate.

At MIPCOM, GWR Studios is presenting Guinness World Records: Shorts, a series of films that introduce audiences to people with world records; Best of the Best, a new series delving into that archives of Guinness World Records; and Guinness World Records: Gone Viral, a fast-paced clip show featuring sporting and fitness feats.

Alongside developing new in-house content, GWR Studios will continue to work with its network of production partners worldwide, with a raft of commissions set to launch over the next few months, including Best in the World, produced by Electric Robin for CBBC; Lo Show Dei Record, a shiny-floor format produced by Banijay Italia that has sold to 18 territories; and Stumbo Record Breakers, co-produced with The Schultz Creative for e.tv.

Karen Gilchrist said: “GWR Studios will bring together the outstanding production, brand and talent expertise that sits within Guinness World Records to create content that celebrates the amazing achievements of our record holders worldwide. Behind each record attempt is a compelling and authentic story and at GWR Studios, we’re uniquely placed to tell these.”

Kathryn Hubbard said: “Guinness World Records has captivated global audiences for nearly 70 years by documenting the incredible. As a brand we celebrate the best of human endeavour and achievement, and this affords us fantastic opportunities to work with partners worldwide on every platform as we have the unique ability to appeal to all generations in every territory. Our content ranges from the downright bizarre to historic global moments and that gives us a huge breadth of personalities to work with and stories to tell, connecting with audiences of every type all over the world.”