GRB Scores MIPCOM Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

GRB Studios has closed a round of deals for Untold Stories of the ER and On the Case, among other titles.

Canal+ (pan-Africa) picked up three romantic movies: Downsized, For the Love of Ruth and The Summoning.

Nippon TV (Japan) went for When Fish Attack II.

Discovery UK (U.K., Ireland) licensed season three of Death Walker featuring Nick Groff.

AMC Iberia (Spain, Portugal) took on season three of Auction Kings.

OSN (MENA) bagged a pair of factual series: Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Lens of Culture.

SIC (Portugal) acquired five titles, among them Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The package also featured Pregnant & Dating, the documentary Remembering Whitney, Bobbi Kristina and Cinderella Bride.

My Channel (Africa, Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique) opted for seasons two through eight of Untold Stories.

AETN UK (U.K., Ireland) licensed both parts of season 11 of On the Case.

Hud Woodle, executive VP of international sales and operations at GRB Studios, said: “GRB is thrilled to be going into MIPCOM with such great deals on the table for many of our popular titles as well as some exciting new shows. We look forward to closing even more sales as this is the busiest MIPCOM in years, and we are excited to see our long-standing partners in person again and, of course, to meet new colleagues. Our library now holds over 4,000 hours of all types of premium content. We invite everyone to stop by our new Riviera 7 booth at R7.A16.”