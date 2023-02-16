Global Screen on Board Splendid Affinities Romantic Comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Whit Stillman, Infinity Hill, Lauranne Bourrachot and Global Screen have partnered on the romantic comedy adventure series The Splendid Affinities.

Developed for television by the Oscar-nominated writer/director and set across multiple European locations, The Splendid Affinities takes place in the present day, 30 years after the end of the Soviet era, where the fictional Baltic republic of Vronyia is again under threat—as is the life of its beloved Prince Michael, the elder statesman of the country’s return to democracy.

Infinity Hill (Staged; Argentina, 1985) is producing the series, with Phin Glynn and Axel Kuschevatzky producing alongside Stillman and French producer Bourrachot, who previously collaborated with Stillman on Love & Friendship.

Global Screen is co-producing and responsible for worldwide presales and distribution.

“A popular genre, always rare, has become rarer: adventure with humor and romance,” said Stillman. “Films and series in the genre often involve true, significant conflicts and a historical moment that provides intriguing storylines and high stakes. The world is again at such a crossroads, the time for adventure returned.”

Kuschevatzky said, “Whit Stillman masters class, style and wit in equal measure. As producers, but above all as audience members, we are ecstatic that Whit will share this series with the world.”

Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions for Global Screen, added, “The Splendid Affinities is timely, stylish and distinctive. We’re incredibly proud to collaborate with Whit, Lauranne and Infinity Hill to package for partners internationally and bring this brilliant piece to life.”