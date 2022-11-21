Global AVOD Revenues to Receive Boost from Hybrid Tier Rollouts

ADVERTISEMENT

Global AVOD revenues from TV series and movies will hit $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion this year, according to Digital TV Research, boosted by SVOD services adding lower-cost ad-supported tiers.

By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five from the U.S. and three from China. Per Digital TV Research, 81 percent of AVOD revenues in 2028 will come from just ten countries.

The company projects Disney+ will be out front in 2028 with revenues of $8.7 billion, followed by Hulu in the U.S. at $5.3 billion and Netflix at $5 billion, just ahead of YouTube’s $4.9 billion.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, noted: “An exciting development will be the global rollout of hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers by major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+. These four platforms will generate AVOD revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028—or a quarter of the world’s total.”