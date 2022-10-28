Girls5eva Moves to Netflix with Season Three Renewal

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has become the new home of the musical comedy series Girls5eva and has greenlit a third season of the Emmy-nominated show.

From creator/showrunner/executive producer Meredith Scardino, executive producer Tina Fey and Universal Television, the series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s who reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

Girls5eva stars Grammy-winning and Tony- and Emmy-nominated singer Sara Bareilles; Grammy- and Tony-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry; Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live star and comedian Paula Pell; and author, actor, activist and host Busy Philipps.

The show originally debuted on NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch,” said executive producers Scardino, Fey, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock. “And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce—if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta-potty on fire.”

“We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s VP of comedy series. “Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team.”